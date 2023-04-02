MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — We know that the hills are alive with the sound of music, but when it comes to this winter, they’re alive and well with a ton of snow — with more snow to come on top of that!

The 2022-2023 winter season has been a great one for Huff Hills, and the ski hill is still open.

And it’s official, this is their longest season ever!

The ski hill in Mandan has been open for over 53 days, making it their longest season on record.

And they plan to stay open.

Next weekend, Huff Hills will be open for Good Friday, Holy Saturday and the Monday after Easter.

They will be closed on Easter Sunday.

And with more snow to come this week, that only means more time to ski.

To check out the conditions of the hill for yourself, check their website here.