BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Huff Hills, the local ski resort located South of Mandan on 1806 has opened for the 2024 season. This is the 31st year of operation for the ski area, which first opened its doors in 1993.

“It was started here by the Beck family roughly 31 years ago,” explains Base Area Manager John Thorenson, “and the Beck family has been running it ever since. This year, we’ve hired a couple of new managers. One of us from Colorado and one of us from Utah. So we’re kinda, we’re taking the reigns and we’re learning on what needs to be done and working on the future.”

Those that visit Huff Hills may notice a few changes that have come to the resort.



“This year,” Thorenson explains, “we’ve expanded the bunny hill. We’ve doubled the width of the bunny hill this year. We’ve also added lights all the way up Green Tower to allow for night skiing later on in the season. We’re going to try to open that up — I know we did it once or twice before — and we’re going to try to open it up to almost a weekly thing this season. We’ve also we’ve been working on a lot of terrain park features. We have a guy who’s been building features all summer. and we’re going to start putting them up in the next couple of weeks. The terrain park is going to be a big improvement as well. We got a new snow cat this year, so grooming conditions will also improve with that.”

Opening day was very exciting at Huff Hills. Many snow sports enthusiasts geared up and took to the snow, and those that have never been skiing or snowboarding received lessons from professional instructors. At the site, many commented on what makes the location special to them, and why they choose winter sports.

“We’re season pass holders,” say guests Hope Brighton and Riley Mueller, “so we just love to see that Huff was able to open today. We’re super stoked.”

“All of our friends do it,” say fellow guests Jack Johnson and Noah Walth. “It really brings us together. We love coming out here, running into our friends, and just hanging out on the weekends. It’s fun to do. “

Huff Hills is currently open on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as all school holidays. The Lift operates from 10:00 AM-5:00 PM Saturday and Sunday, and all school holidays. The ski resort will also be open on Thursday and Fridays starting in February.