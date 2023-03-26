MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — It may be spring, but it’s still a winter wonderland in North Dakota.

And if you want to ski in our area, you still can.

Huff Hills has been open for over 50 days in one of the longest seasons on record, and it looks to break it.

The latest Huff Hills has been open in recent years was 2017, when the ski hill stayed open through the middle of April.

But with all the fresh powder and great conditions, Huff Hills will remain open next weekend too.

This season opened up before Thanksgiving, which was the earliest ever.

If Huff Hills remains open next weekend and possibly Holy Saturday, then they break another record.