Instead of hibernating this year, a local business is offering winter fun, Huff Hills Ski Area is now open.

“Our biggest focus is to be able to provide that outdoor activity for the winter. You know too often around here people have that attitude that once it’s winter you kind of just have to survive it until summer again,” shares Andrew Beck, the Mountain Operations Manager for Huff Hills.

Going into their 26th winter season, they have become a tradition for some families and members of the community.

“A lot of families come through. We’re to the point now we have second generation people who grew up skiing here. Now they’re bringing their kids out to go skiing and snowboarding,” says Beck.

The ski area offers a wide variety of activities from skiing to snowboarding and lessons for beginners.

A new favorite this year, is their youth race team.

“Winter is longer here! We have about six months of winter and it’s a great activity to get kids outside. And it’s also a life long sport,” shares Anna Bahnson, the Ski Coach for Huff Hills.

The team began last year with approximately 30 racers.

This year…that number has just about doubled in enrollments.

With just two coaches and three different levels, they are looking forward to continue growing.

“We hope to get more coaches. So if you ski please get in touch with us. We’d love to grow the program to have more practices and more skiiers out on the hill,” shares Bahnson.

With an array of slopes and riders of all ages, the ski patrol advises you to take the necessary safety precautions.

“Wear the right clothes and ski to your ability. Don’t over ski the hill. If you’re a beginner skiier, stay on the beginner slopes,” explains Scott Eckaroth, a Ski Patrol.

The safety group of approximately 40 volunteers, all have proper training to carry someone down a slope in a toboggan because an ambulance cannot get up the slopes to carry someone out.

Safety patrol at Huff Hills ski Area, suggest you come out and try the slopes here before going on to a bigger mountain.

Huff Hills Ski area is open every weekend from 10 to 5.

They plan on staying open as long as weather permits.