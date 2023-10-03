MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Each year, the National Ski Patrol recognizes the most outstanding ski patrols throughout the nation, and this year, Huff Hills was given particular note.

The Huff Hills Ski Patrol won the NSP’s award for “Best Ski Patrol” in the northern division, an area that includes Montana, Wyoming, and the Dakotas.

Now, they’ve won the national title, too. This means North Dakota is home to the best small ski patrol team in the country.

Patrol director Brian Beattie says part of the reason they won the award is because they have nationally acclaimed advisors and officers working on the team.

He also notes, however, that the award shows how incredible the entire team is — and that the recognition is especially impressive when one considers that every member of the group is a volunteer.

“I like to say that my job is just turning on the lights and getting out of the way,” said Beattie. “We’ve got a fantastic group of educators who teach the courses and patrollers who work, I mean, it’s an amazing group to work with and get to hang out with — as well as work with to try to keep people safe and take care of them when they’re having a bad day.”

This isn’t the first time that the ski patrol has gotten this award, either, they also received it 10 years ago.

Beattie also notes that the Huff Hills Ski Patrol is always looking for adventurous people to volunteer. If you’d like to join the patrol team, click the link here.