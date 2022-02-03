Following Wayne Stenehjem’s funeral, his cousin Stephen spoke with KX News about his legacy.

Stephen Stenehjem is the Chairman and CEO of First International Bank and Trust and also owns the restaurant Stonehome, which translates to Stenehjem in Scandinavian.

Stephen and his wife, Gretchen say their whole family will continue to carry on Wayne’s legacy and share his memories.

But Stephen also shared one thing we can all do today to pay homage.

“Wayne was a very warm guy, and very prolific with his hugs if he knew you. And I guess, just hug somebody. Hug somebody and we’re going to carry on we’re going to carry the torch for Wayne Stenehjem, the selfless person he was and how much he loved North Dakota and loved the people of North Dakota,” Stephen and Gretchen said.

Wayne wasn’t the only politician in the family.

His brother, Bob served in the North Dakota Senate as Majority Leader from 2001 until his death in 2011.