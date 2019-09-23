Human Remains Identified as 15-year-old Reported Missing in 2013

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve identified human remains found in early December of 2018.

The remains found on December 11th, 2018 near Radar Base Hill in rural Stark county are that of 15-year-old Edward Stubbs, also know as Ashton Lebaron.

Edward Stubbs

Stubbs was reported missing in the Dickinson area on June 17, 2013.

Dickinson PD investigated his disappearance at the time in order to locate him. Dickinson was also the last place he was known to be working, but he also spent time in El Paso, Texas.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. That investigation is being done by the ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the Dickinson Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text CRIMESTOPPERS at 701-840-6108, or you can contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office or Dickinson PD Dispatch Center at 701-456-7759.