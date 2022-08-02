MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — An area art museum is now hosting artwork from a festival highlighting human rights issues.

The 2022 North Dakota Human Rights Film and Arts Festival is happening in Minot.

The art exhibition is on display at the Taube Museum of Art through August 26.

The museum’s executive director says she wants people to think about what these art pieces represent.

“I hope that people, even if they don’t agree with every piece, gain a wider perspective from each one. So maybe be able to view a certain topic from a different viewpoint, that’s what I hope for,” said Rachel Alfaro.

There will be an animated and experimental film screening at Oak Park Theater on August 24 at 7 p.m. for films in the festival.

There will also be an artist reception for the exhibition on August 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Taube Museum of Art.

Both events are free and open to the public.