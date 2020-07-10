Human Rights Arts Exhibit on display at Taube Art Museum in Minot

Social issues such as racism and gender inequality are at the front of conversation these days, and those issues are now being expressed in the form of photos and paintings at the Taube Museum of Art in Minot.

The traveling exhibit is in its third year and was created by the Human Family, an organization that promotes discussion of social issues through art.

Over 60 artists from all over the world including North Dakota are featured in the show.

The Executive Director says it can open everyone’s eyes to new experiences.

“It’s good for people to come in and be able to get a different perspective from the pieces, you know. You have pieces from a person of color’s perspective from a woman’s perspective, you know, maybe something that you don’t always get insight into,” Executive Director of the Taube Museum of Art Rachel Alfaro said.

The exhibit is on display until July 15.