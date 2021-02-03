Human Services Department holding listening sessions for in-home and community-based services suggestions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Over the next few days, the Department of Human Services wants to hear from people on in-home and community-based services.

The state is looking to expand those services for people with physical disabilities. That’s why they are hosting listening sessions throughout the week.

They’re open to people who benefit from the services, those who provide the service and primary caregivers.

Their main goal is to know where they can improve.

“They’re really the experts and so we want to know what we can do to again increase awareness for people, increase access to in-home and community-based services,” said Nancy Nikolas Maier, the Director of Aging Services for the Department of Human Services.

The input will be used to draft a plan on continuing involvement from those who are involved in these services on a daily basis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Home Disability Care

Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Power Outage

KX Convo: Ben Martinek

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Art Award

Statute of Limitations

Veterans Vaccines

Warnings against Super Bowl parties

Vet Assistance

Truck Crash

How Lucie met Cauli: Cat owner shares how she discovered her beloved pet

Dreading the cold? Here are a few reasons to look forward to it

Wednesday's Forecast: A wintry mix, light snow, and colder temps.

Game Day

NDC FEB 3

WDA Hockey

WDA Basketball

Class B Basketball

Emergency Declaration

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News