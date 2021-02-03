Human Services Department holding listening sessions for in-home and community-based services suggestions

Over the next few days, the Department of Human Services wants to hear from people on in-home and community-based services.

The state is looking to expand those services for people with physical disabilities. That’s why they are hosting listening sessions throughout the week.

They’re open to people who benefit from the services, those who provide the service and primary caregivers.

Their main goal is to know where they can improve.

“They’re really the experts and so we want to know what we can do to again increase awareness for people, increase access to in-home and community-based services,” said Nancy Nikolas Maier, the Director of Aging Services for the Department of Human Services.

The input will be used to draft a plan on continuing involvement from those who are involved in these services on a daily basis.