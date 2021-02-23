Human Services providing grants to expand suicide prevention

Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division is opening up opportunities to help expand suicide prevention services for North Dakotans.

Through the 2021 North Dakota Suicide Prevention Grant Program, there is $750,000 available.

Local government organizations, nonprofit or private organizations and tribal nations are all encouraged to apply for these funds to try and tackle the on-going issue.

A Department of Human Services Official tells us they really want to focus on expanding suicide prevention services and awareness.

“So there’s opportunities for local communities and different groups that different groups to come together and say how can we make difference in our community and identify either a strong plan, do some engagement, do some training and really start building up our infrastructure to have a strong network to reduce suicide,” said Pamela Sagness.

She says they really want to focus on high-risk groups like young people, people who have served in the military and those who have attempted suicide before.

