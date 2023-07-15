NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Hummingbirds are important pollinators, and they play an important role in North Dakota’s environment.

They have long, slender bills and tube-like tongues that they use to drink nectar from brightly-colored flowers.

With flowers of all types across the prairie, this helps our flora and fauna thrive.

According to Backyard Visitor, North Dakota is home to one out of the five hummingbird species, the Ruby-throated hummingbird.

To attract them, you can either plant a hummingbird garden or hang a hummingbird feeder.

Hummingbirds are attracted to plants with brightly-colored flowers.

They breed here in North Dakota, and when fall comes, they fly several thousand miles to Mexico for the winter.

“During mid-July to September, these hummers are extremely busy packing on the fat, and they do this because the fat is the fuel that they’re going to need in order to make the long journey southward,” said Brittany Smith from U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

When making your own hummingbird garden, make sure you have the correct nectar and materials for the hummingbirds.

And know which flowers work.

