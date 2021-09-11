Hundreds benefit from Bismarck clothing giveaway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A nonprofit and a church in Bismarck have partnered to provide $1 million worth of brand-new clothes to those in need for free.

About 40 volunteers from New Life Church and the charity Kingdom Business Fellowship helped give out 1,800 bags of clothing, including winter jackets.

The clothes were sent by three ministries in Kentucky that partnered with Kingdom Business Fellowship to give out 12,000 to14,000 items.

The pastor of the church estimated about 300 to 400 people would show up.

“Just because the need they have is being met, and there is nothing more fulfilling than helping people out with the needs that they have,” New Life Bismarck Pastor Marc Eidahl said.

This is the third year in a row the group has hosted this event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories