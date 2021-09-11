Hundreds benefit from Bismarck clothing giveaway

A nonprofit and a church in Bismarck have partnered to provide $1 million worth of brand-new clothes to those in need for free.

About 40 volunteers from New Life Church and the charity Kingdom Business Fellowship helped give out 1,800 bags of clothing, including winter jackets.

The clothes were sent by three ministries in Kentucky that partnered with Kingdom Business Fellowship to give out 12,000 to14,000 items.

The pastor of the church estimated about 300 to 400 people would show up.

“Just because the need they have is being met, and there is nothing more fulfilling than helping people out with the needs that they have,” New Life Bismarck Pastor Marc Eidahl said.

This is the third year in a row the group has hosted this event.