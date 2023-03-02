BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Hundreds came out to the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library to protest proposed censorship laws currently being considered in the North Dakota State Legislature.

House Bill 1205 and Senate bill 2360 would prohibit people from accessing information based on books that are considered obscene. If passed, the censorship would impact all libraries in North Dakota.

Community members came together to stand outside the library with their favorite books, where everyone read for 30 minutes in silence as part of a quiet protest.

“It’s up to each individual to decide to what information they have access to,” states Library Director Christine Kujawa. “It’s not something that any other person or government entity should decide on their behalf. And in the case of minors, it’s up to the parents to make that decision.”

Officials with the library encouraged those who came out tonight to reach out to lawmakers and share their concerns about the two bills.