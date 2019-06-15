Hundreds of people got down and dirty for the eight annual Medieval Rush

It’s a muddy obstacle course where people climb walls, carry sandbags, toss stones, and more.

This is the largest and longest-running mud run in the state. This year they added dirt bikes and an inflatable slide.

Race Director, Tanner Schweitzer, says this is a great way to bring the community together.

“The reason why I do this is to get people off of their phones, out of their homes, and to get interaction with other people. They need to get face to face with each other, to see, hear and smell all that. We are losing that as a society and this is an event that brings people together and they help each other up over the obstacles,” said Schweitzer.

522 people participated in this year’s run in New Salem.