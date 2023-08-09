BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s the 23rd Annual Day of Caring hosted by Missouri Slope Areawide United Way, and hundreds of volunteers gathered at the YMCA Wednesday morning eager to get to work.

“Things have been a little bit different since COVID. So, we’ve been inching our way back up. We set a goal for 700 and we are so grateful that people are spending their days committed to helping our partner organizations,” said Jena Gullo, the executive director of Missouri Slope Areawide United Way.

Those volunteers are helping over 50 projects around Bismarck, Mandan, and surrounding communities.

“People are cleaning graffiti in Mandan, cleaning the Belle Mehus, helping our non-profit organizations like the central North Dakota Humane Society, Youthworks, Abuse Adult Resource Center,” said Gullo.

One place volunteers helped at is Bismarck High School for Youthworks’ annual “We’ve Got You Covered” School clothing event.

“For the last 12 years, Youthworks has had a clothing event for youth who maybe their families can’t afford back-to-school clothes or they are struggling to figure out how to do that,” said Kim Ekart, the grant manager at Youthworks. “We’ve used Day of Caring volunteers to help get everything sorted out of the garbage bags. We spent two months collecting the clothes so it literally was a mound of clothes.”

According to Ekart, there were over 100 volunteers ready to lend a hand. Ekart says Day of Caring is a wonderful day for people to give back to their communities.

“I just believe that there is power in community. And sometimes it feels overwhelming to look at social problems or things that are happening. And really one person can make a difference and Day of Caring measures that a thousandfold,” said Ekart.

Gullo says Day of Caring was established to promote the spirit and value of volunteerism and to increase the awareness of local human service agencies.