Hundreds participated in Minot’s ‘Out of the Darkness’ walk Sunday

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. A time to focus on an illness that has impacted thousands of families. The hope is that by talking about it openly and educating people– the pain and suffering of losing a loved one can be prevented.

Depression and suicide are real challenges that many children and adults are facing daily.

The isolation and disconnect that the COVID-19 pandemic has somewhat forced upon us don’t seem to be helping ease those thoughts and emotions either.

“We lost our daughter to suicide almost 8 years ago,” said Audrey Wirtz.

Audrey and her husband lost their daughter Tracy Wirtz to suicide, at the age of 42.

“She was so outgoing and she seemed like she had everything going for her. It shocked a lot of people ad it shocked us too,” said Wirtz.

She says Tracy was seeking help for depression, but it just wasn’t enough. Which is why they were at Minot’s Oak Park today, for the Out of the Darkness Walk to share important information with others.

Wirtz added, “Be aware if there are any changes in their behavior and encourage them to talk to a counselor.”

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in America. Last year in North Dakota, it was the 9th leading cause, and the pandemic hasn’t helped these numbers.

“A lot of people took social distancing as not been being able to call their friends, but we like to use the term physical distancing,” said Cellest Hofer.

Cellest is the co-chair for the walk this year. She says since the beginning of the pandemic, suicide rates have increased. She says simple things like calling and checking on a friend, or even an in-person visit while social distancing, can make a world of a difference.

Hofer added, “Mental health is major. You want to make sure your mental health is in check and good.”

As for the Wirtz, 8 years later, they are still remembering their daughter and using her life to encourage others to walk out of the darkness.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says on average, one person died by suicide every 60 hours, in the peace garden state state.

CLICK HERE, for a list of suicide prevention resources.