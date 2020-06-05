Hundreds protest in Grand Forks on Thursday

We continue to bring you coverage from Grand Forks on Thursday, as a peaceful protest draws in hundreds.

WDAY News Reporter Andreas Haffar has been up there all day. He tells us what today was like, and what’s happening now.

“This parking garage was kind of the home base for the protest. People here voicing their concerns, speaking up for what they believe in, lining these railings, and this was civil and peaceful,” said Haffar.

Roughly 300 people marched from the garage, between Demers Ave and 1st Ave North, all the way to an open space by the Red River around noon and wrapped up by 2 p.m.

According to the Grand Forks Police Department, some protesters deviated from the path or went “off script,” but that’s about it — nothing out of hand, nothing violent.

“I spoke to several protesters — one a former UND student. He says what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis was wrong, but makes clear he appreciates law enforcement officials who protect people and appreciates the ability to live in a place where his voice is heard, although he admits, he was surprised by today’s turnout,” said Haffar.

“It’s important to be out here, there’s been a lot of injustice, we gotta stand up for what’s right, for real, I got here when it first started, and you could just see the growth it’s unreal,” said Dylan Baptist, former UND student.

Nearly all protesters we spoke to say what’s happening right now is historic.