MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — If you enjoy taco Tuesday, you are sure to enjoy taco week!

Bring your appetite because the first-ever Restaurant Week is in full swing, and there are eight restaurants to choose from.

With only a couple of days until Cinco De Mayo, eateries in Minot are celebrating with tacos created just for the occasion.

This week only, you can experience eight unique culinary creations, designed exclusively for Restaurant Week.

Ten percent of all proceeds go to Companions for Children – Youth Mentoring.

The executive director of Visit Minot says its goal is to show off all of the culinary skills of local restaurants.

“The reason we brought it to Minot is that we saw many other communities having great success with it. And it’s wonderful for tourists as well as locals to take advantage of restaurants, and who doesn’t like to eat,” said Stephanie Schoenrock.

The mouthwatering event will continue with burgers in August and pasta in October.