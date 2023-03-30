If you choose fillable eggs for an Easter egg hunt, you can stuff each one with a prize rather than exchanging them for prizes at the end.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Optimist Club will host its sixth Easter Egg Hunt in the Bismarck Event Center parking lot.

According to a news release, the event is scheduled for April 2 at 1:30 p.m.

The club wants to remind people of the location change this year.

Kinds under three years old will begin the hunt at 1:30 p.m., four to six-year-olds will start at 2 p.m. and seven to nine-year-olds will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Bags will be provided and you should arrive 30 minutes before the hunt to register. There are going to be 12,000 eggs throughout the parking lot.

The club has been organizing and coordinating events like this one for youth since it was chartered in 1971.

The club is also involved with the Avenue of Flags, Optimist Impact Grant, Gift Wrap in December at the Kirkwood Mall, filling backpacks for United way agencies, and Funds for the Future, which is a local grant program.

If you would like more information about the Easter Egg Hunt, you can contact Jerry Haas with the Bismarck Optimist Club at (701) 527-9675.