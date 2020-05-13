Hunter safety courses now available online

The North Dakota Game and Fish department is now implementing distance learning for hunters.

Because of the coronavirus, the state department cannot certify people in person.

But now, they are giving hunters of all ages the opportunity to take hunter safety courses online in order to get their hunting license.

Marty Egeland says that the department already has about 2,000 people, ranging from ages 12 to 65 signed up for the course.

“We had to come up with a plan because at this point in time I don’t think anybody knows when we can actually start meeting in the classroom setting again. So we kind of came up with in a hurry. And you know, without doubt we’re kind of work through this as we go, and there will be a few quirks. But we think we’ve come up with a solution to try and accommodate our student,” shared Egeland, the ND Game and Fish education section supervisor.

Even though the courses are online, hunters will have to attend one in-class session for the hunter education written and a practical exam by the end of this year.