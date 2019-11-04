Hunters Asked to Keep an Eye out for Two Missing People

Authorities in western South Dakota are asking area hunters for their help finding two missing people.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s office posted on Twitter saying, “If you see something, say something.” Pennington County encompasses portions the Black Hills of South Dakota, a very popular hunting destination.

Authorities are currently looking for two people: Larry Genzlinger and Serenity Dennard.

Genzlinger was hunting near Deerfield Lake when he went missing on Oct. 1.

Serenity Dennard has not been seen since February when she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home in Rockerville.

Anyone with information should contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s at number you see on your screen (605) 394-2151.

