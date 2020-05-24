Hunting training and licensing still possible online

Coronavirus
Hunters in North Dakota now have to take their training classes exclusively online.

They have to enroll through the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website.

The training course includes virtual field days, which will take the place of hands-on training for now. Game and Fish says they want to make sure those who still want a hunting license have a chance to get one, without taking in-person classes.

“We want to make sure that the hunters going forward are safe, we want to make sure we get them safe, but we also want to make sure that there isn’t a barrier to keep people from hunting,” shared N.D. Game and Fish Biologist Doug Leier.

For deer hunters who want a license, you’ll have to take the class, and apply for a license before June 3rd.

