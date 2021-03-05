Hwy 1806 reconstruction to begin after more than a year-long delay

The state Department of Transportation pushed back a multi-million dollar project about a year and a half ago, citing a lack of funding.

Now the $8.8 million reconstruction of Highway 1806 N is back on track, set to begin this summer.

Construction crews will repair and widen a portion of Old Red Trail from Mandan Ave to Collins Ave and install a roundabout. Hwy 1806 will also be widened to the north past 27th Street NW, among some other spot improvements to Mandan Ave and the I-94 ramps.

The final step was approved this week at the Mandan City Commission meeting. Since an estimated about $440,000 will be coming from special assessment taxes to nearby properties, those affected had 30 days to protest starting in January.

The City’s Engineering and Planning Director Justin Froseth says just 2.5% objected, so the Commission gave the go-ahead to move forward.

“We’re seeing traffic volumes such that the current road/roadway wasn’t really cutting it capacity-wise and safety-wise,” Froseth added.

He says these improvements will give the roadway a fresh 20-year life.

The project should be completed by the end of October.