Hybrid classes at Bismarck State: Benefits and drawbacks

Over the last year and a half, many students across North Dakota were attending school via Zoom.

Some students have preferred the online method, while others prefer face-to-face interaction.

Bismarck State College is offering a hybrid classroom, where students will have the choice to attend in person or online.

Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. Dan Leingang said that it is too early to tell how its affected student’s grades, but they are currently reviewing academic performance for the summer semester.

He said that this helped comply with CDC guidelines, but brought some challenges for teachers and students alike.

“As someone who loves to move around and get into the aisles or even into the whiteboards all around the room, it sort of tethered me to one location,” said Leingang.

The college is hoping to return to a close to pre-COVID semester this fall.

That situation is being closely monitored especially given the increase of Delta variant cases.