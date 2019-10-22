Hydraulic oil spill reported in Morton Co.

Approximately one gallon of hydraulic oil resulting from a mechanical failure in an excavator was spilled near the Heskett Station water intake in Morton County, according to the North Dakota Department of Environment Quality (NDDEQ).

Heskett Station is owned and operated by Montana Dakota Utilities.

The incident occurred about two miles north of Mandan on Tuesday and was reported the same day.

The intake channel was immediately isolated using booms, however, a sheen was visible in the Missouri River, according to the NDDEQ.

Personnel from the NDDEQ are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.