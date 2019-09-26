Hygge: A “feel good” Scandinavian concept

It’s not just a Danish idea… It’s something anyone can do at any time.

Dennis Sørenson, a 43-year-old man from Denmark, is in Minot at the Norsk Høstfest performing ancient Swedish games with some fellow vikings. He’s been attending the event for the last three years.

Despite his rough exterior, he enjoys hygge (hooga), a Scandinavian philosophy of comfort, togetherness, and well-being.

He said it’s like sitting down over coffee and cake and feeling good.

When I asked him what he’s doing here at the Høstfest, he laughed and said, “Hygge, man.”