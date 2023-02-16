MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A new health therapy is breathing new life into people living with chronic diseases.

Hyperbaric chambers are being used to help treat brain, muscle, and blood problems.

Although this is a somewhat new therapy, there are many testimonies of hyperbaric curing symptoms of serious diseases, giving patients and families a second chance at life

After having COVID, Nyla Stromberg was experiencing long-term symptoms, including extreme brain fog.

“We thought I had Alzheimer’s, it was that severe. And when I thought that I was in the shop and I just cried and cried and cried. My mother-in-law passed away from Alzheimer’s, so it was very close and dear to our hearts,” said Stromberg.

But when her doctors introduced her to a new therapy, it gave her hope.

She enters the hyperbaric chamber where she breathes pure oxygen in a pressurized tube.

The pressurized environment helps dissolve massive amounts of oxygen into the liquid portion of a person’s bloodstream.

“When we go into the hyperbaric chamber, we have the pressure that drives the oxygen to the liquid portion which is like water. So, we have this oxygen-rich plasma that can get through the narrowed areas. And now we can get in there to renourish and revitalize and repair and help improve people’s lives,” said Trisha Fennern, the nurse practitioner and owner of the Minot Health Clinic.

Minot Health Clinic has two soft-shell hyperbaric chambers.

The pressure inside is equal to the pressure of being 16 feet underwater.

Hyperbaric can help cure chronic disease symptoms and helps heal the body after surgeries.

It repairs red blood cells, reduces inflammation, and speeds up healing.

The therapy is an alternative for patients, who do not want to take prescription medications.

“I had foot surgery on October 3rd. And by three days afterward, I was not on any pain meds,” said Stromberg.

“Hyperbaric can keep people off pain medications, can get them all so many medications just by giving them oxygen that every breathing creature needs,” said Fennern.