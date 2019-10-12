Closings
I-29 closed from Fargo to Canadian Border; US 2 Closed from Rugby to Grand Forks International Airport

Local News

I-29 from Fargo to the Canadian Border and US 2 from Rugby to Grand Forks International Airport is closed, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP).

The NDDOT and NDHP also want to emphasize and remind you of the following:

  • I-94 CLOSED from Bismarck to Fargo.
  • In the north-central portion of the state, in and around Devils Lake, secondary state highways are IMPASSABLE and BLOCKED. Motorists SHOULD NOT TRAVEL!
  • A No Travel Advisory remains in place for eastern areas of the state including Bismarck, Jamestown, Valley City, Fargo, Casselton, Devils Lake, Grand Forks, Fargo and surrounding areas.
  • A Travel Alert is still in effect for areas in southeastern North Dakota including Wahpeton and surrounding areas. 

Also, be aware that Commercial Truck Parking is becoming limited in Mandan due to the I-94 closure from Bismarck to Fargo.

Commercial trucks should consider stopping in Dickinson.

