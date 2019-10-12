I-94 and US 2 Now OPEN

The North Dakota Department of Transportation along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol have OPENED I-94 from Bismarck to Fargo, and US 2 from Rugby to the Grand Forks Airport.

While the roadways are open, the DOT says motorists should be aware of areas of hazardous driving conditions. A No Travel Advisory will be in place from Steele to Jamestown on I-94, as areas of compacted snow and ice are still present. 

According to the DOT, motorists should be aware that during the overnight hours continuous blowing snow will cause icy road conditions as the temperatures drop. They advise using extreme caution if traveling the I-94 corridor.

In addition, use caution while traveling through the construction zone west of Valley City because there is head-to-head traffic.  

Road condition information on 511 and the Travel Information Map at www.dot.nd.gov is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

For more winter storm emergency info please go to https://ndresponse.gov/severe-winter-weather.

