I-94, Bismarck Expressway projects readied for the approaching storm

BISMARCK — One-lane reduction remains in place on the I-94 Mandan-Bismarck Expressway project, as all other lane closures have been removed, at least temporarily, so crews can prepare for the approaching storm.

The reduction that remains in place is on westbound I-94 near exit 153 at the Collins Avenue bridge due to ongoing work.

Weather permitting, work will resume the week of Oct. 14.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) encourages local motorists, which include businesses and commuters, to plan ahead before traveling by checking for regular updates on construction progress on www.i94bisman.dot.nd.gov or I-94 Mandan/Bismarck Expressway Project on Facebook.

