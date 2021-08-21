I-94 crash leaves one injured, one arrested for DUI

About 1 a.m. Saturday, two vehicles crashed on I-94 near Bismarck, leaving one person injured and another arrested for driving under the influence.

20-year-old Taren Schmidt of Bismarck was driving a 2008 Dodge Avenger west on I-94 near mile marker 158. The Dodge Avenger rear-ended a Jeep Cherokee driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Kicksey-Bryant of Mandan.

The Dodge Avenger came to rest in the left lane of the roadway, while the Jeep Cherokee rolled and came to rest on its roof in the median.

Schmidt was not injured. Kicksey-Bryant was transported to Sanford Hospital for non-lifethreatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Schmidt was arrested for DUI.

The crash remains under investigation by North Dakota Highway Patrol.

