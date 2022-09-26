BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Exit 161 on I-94 and Centennial Road Bismarck Expressway will be getting a whole new look.

The exit was surveyed and 75% of people in the study say the interchange was too congested due to the growing development in the area.

A single-point urban interchange was chosen as the new design.

In these setups, left turn movements are changed into loops, which create easier right turn movements for drivers.

“It’s a design that is good for moving large volumes of traffic with a limited about of space,” said Brian Raschke, Transportation engineer So traffic will move smoothly through the interchange. It’s controlled by a single set of traffic signals.”

Construction is expected to start in 2024 and last for two construction seasons.