North Dakota Department of Transportation crews are patching a pavement buckle just east of Steele near Dawson on I-94 in the eastbound lane.

I-94 eastbound in the affected area will be down to one lane until the end of the day on Friday and drivers are urged to proceed with caution.

NDDOT crews on Friday, July 23, 2021, repairing a pavement buckle on I-94

NDDOT also notes that due to high temperatures across the state, the Bismarck District has had three large buckles in the last two days.

Drivers are encouraged to report road buckling by calling 911.