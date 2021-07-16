‘I just look forward to serving others’: Graduation held for Bismarck State nursing students

The nationwide nursing shortage is still in effect, but in Bismarck, 50 nursing students are ready to help save lives after graduating from Bismarck State College.

Recent reports indicate that North Dakota presently has about 12,500 nurses employed statewide.

Graduates were excited to receive their pins and walk across the stage.

Since the pandemic, this is the first time a ceremony has been held in person for the practical nursing program.

Students were recognized and honored for their diligence — and received their pins from a person they selected.

“I have a lot of family and friends who are nurses and it just really inspired me to help others. I like the medical field, and I’m a CNA, so I just look forward to serving others,” said Mikaela Reardon.

New graduates we spoke with said they’re ready to go to work and make a difference for those in need.