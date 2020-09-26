‘I just love my job. I love my crew’: Dickinson woman celebrates 90th birthday, says she plans to work as long as she can

A Dickinson woman recently celebrated her 90th birthday and 20 years of working at the Dickinson Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“I drink coffee and I eat pretzels and, you know. I polish the handle of the big front door,” said Peggy Rixen-Kuntz.

A traveler’s best friend is what her coworkers refer to her as, but Rixen-Kuntz is just passionate about her job.

“She’s the employee that every organization, business employer would ever want,” said Terri Thiel, the Executive Director for the Dickinson Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Rixen-Kuntz was the first person hired on after the new building opened in 2000.

If you’ve been to the bureau since then, she is the first voice and face you’ll see when you walk in.

“I just love my job. I love my crew. It’s just an extension of the good things in my life,” shared Rixen-Kuntz.

It’s not just a smile she brings to her job, but also 90 years of knowledge.

“One little thing that you may not have ever gotten to see we use to have a big billboard as you came in from Montana and it said, ‘Welcome to North Dakota. Our mountain removal project is now complete.’ In North Dakota from Minnesota, the sign says, ‘Welcome to North Dakota. Fresh, clean air the next 300 miles,'” shared Rixen-Kuntz.

“That’s our encyclopedia of knowledge, being able to tell those people where to go and what to do. And be sure to check this out,” explained Thiel.

Celebrating another year of life, Rixen-Kuntz had an 11 day birthday celebration.

She shared that her plan is to keep working as long as she can.

“Please, as I say to my family, please don’t take away from me what I’m capable of doing,” shared Rixen-Kuntz.

Over the years, Rixen-Kuntz has gone above and beyond like lending tourists her car to going to the Badlands to having a woman’s camp in her yard when the campgrounds were full.