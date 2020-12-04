‘I just will be so grateful’: Belcourt mother of three looking for kidney match

“I was diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease 3A from the nephrologist and he told me that it was very curable,” Nada Parisien said.

Nada began treatment for her CKD three years ago. Things began looking up, until the unimaginable happened when she lost her twin sister just about a year ago.

Then, news came the following summer that turned Nada’s world upside down.

“In June that’s when I found out that my kidney functions were at 15 percent which is your GFR, and she told me right then and there that she was going to put me on a kidney transplant list,” Nada said.

Nada was diagnosed with IgAnephropathy, which can lead to kidney failure. She was told it could take one to three years to get a transplant, but that didn’t stop her immediate friends and family to get tested to see if they’re a match.

“Tonya was the first to get tested and I’m very grateful for that but as it played out my antibodies killed her antibodies — and it just didn’t happen,” Nada said.

She says she has had support in every way, from those close to her getting tested to the making of a Facebook group in hopes to share her story and raise money.

Friends and family say they’re right by her side.

“It means everything to be able to be here for my sister and our community the family we come from it’s we’re all tight-knit,” Nada’s older sister, Billie Jo Parisien-Decoteau, said.

Despite it all, Nada says she wants to be a positive light for others who may be struggling in similar situations.

“I just have to keep staying positive and moving forward every day and something good will come out of it and like I said with the support of my family and friends it just keeps me going,” she said.

And when the call does come that there is a match…

“The best gift ever. I’d be so appreciative. I just know that God and my twin sister, which I call St. Nadine, is really watching over us. I just will be so grateful and I would try to give back,” Nada said.

To donate to Nada, CLICK HERE for a link to her GoFundMe.