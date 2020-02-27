“I made a serious mistake”: State Superintendent apologizes after DUI arrest

North Dakota’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction offered an apology after being arrested for driving under the influence on Wednesday night.

In a statement released Thursday morning, Kirsten Baesler said, “I made a serious mistake last night. I let down my team at the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction. I let my family down. I let myself down. I am deeply sorry for my actions.”

“I am going to learn from this, seek help, and focus on my well-being and health,” the statement continues.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Baesler was arrested shortly before 11:00 PM Wednesday. Charges are pending as of this morning.

Baesler is currently seeking re-election to her position at the Department of Public Instruction — a position she was elected to in 2012.