iAccess Life: Yelp for disabled people app

While the Americans with Disabilities Act will be 30 years old next year, it still doesn’t mean every building is accessible for everyone.

For millions of Americans with disabilities, a night out at a restaurant can require a lot of planning and logistics.

Many businesses make accommodations for wheelchairs, but their owners do not understand what being accessible really means.

For a mobility-impaired person, there are worries like can they actually open the front door or get to the restroom inside.

Enter a new app called iAccess Life, available as a free download for iPhone and Android.

The Atlanta-based developers are describing it as Yelp for people who are mobility impaired.

The app helps people in wheelchairs find out which businesses are specifically designed to accommodate them.

The iAccess Life app relies on crowdsourced ratings and reviews from users all over the world.

The creator of the app was paralyzed from the waist down at the age of 14 in a motocross accident.

He says he quickly realized there was a need in the paraplegic community for an interactive tool like this.

While the app currently focuses on mobility impairments, the creators would like to expand it to help people with visual and hearing impairments as well.

