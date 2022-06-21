MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A five-day camp is now teaching individuals with disabilities how to ride a conventional bike and become lifelong independent riders.

‘I Can Shine’ bike riders use an adapted bike that is adjusted to gradually introduce kids and adults to ride at their own pace.

Riders take part in a 75-minute session each day, for five consecutive days.

They are physically assisted and encouraged by volunteer spotters who help them learn how to ride a bike.

Rachael Buss, the bike camp host, says the best part of the class is to see her riders improve.

“So, this camp, we break it down step by step and it just helps them accomplish small goals for the overall goal of riding a bike. So, you just watch their confidence grow. From day one to day five it’s a completely different kid,” said Buss.

Approximately 80% of people who participate in the program are able to ride a two-wheel bicycle by themselves at the end.

After finishing the program, there is a bike-riding graduation ceremony, where riders receive a medal and show off their riding skills.