Ice Cold Ryders receives award from Minot Public School District

A local motorcycle club is being recognized by the Minot Public School district for the work they’ve done. Ice Cold Ryders is being given the Partners in Education Organization award.

The group has raised around $17,000 for Minot Public School over the last two years. They’ve raised money through events like Food for Thought and the Ice Cold Ryders Gala.

“We’re doing this out of the kindness of our hearts. There’s no recognition a lot of the time, so we just going to do it and everybody’s on board with that. A lot of people like to be in the background and say, ‘You know what? We’re going to do it. It gets done and that’s it.’ But for Minot Public Schools to recognize us, it means a whole lot,” said Evan Hunt, vice president of Ice Cold Ryders.

The Annual Retirement and Recognition Banquet, where the award would be presented, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus.