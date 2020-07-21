Ice Cold Ryders recognized for charitable giving in Minot

A motorcycle club in Minot has now been recognized for their work in the community.

The Ice Cold Ryders Motorcycle Club received the Partners in Education Organization award from the Minot Public School District. Over the years, they’ve raised more than $10,000 to put toward negative lunch balances for students. We spoke to the vice president of the group to see what’s next for them.

“The good thing is, the community took notice. So a lot more people are donating towards a cause, and even starting their own causes which is great. But I think what’s next is just keep going. I don’t care how much we raise as long as no kid goes negative,” said Evan Hunt.

Hunt says their next event will be their Food for Thought fundraiser this fall.