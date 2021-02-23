Anglers being forced off the water due to warmer temps

As temperatures slowly rise, some ice fishers are finding themselves in a sinking situation — and one man is hoping to help.

An angler reported to KX News that he’s seen a few ice houses submerged in about 4-5 inches of water at Tobacco Gardens due to snow melting and parts of the ice giving away.

He says in an effort to help, he’s offering to pull those houses off the lake before they either fall completely in or freeze themselves stuck.

“I’m from North Dakota and a lot of the people that have contacted me about helping them are from out of state, which is good, I mean if you’re not confident in what you’re doing then there is no reason to be out doing it,” Mike Mai said.

According to the North Dakota Game and Fish, the ice should be 4-6 inches thick before you walk on it, 12-15 inches thick before you drive on it and if you’re unsure, you’re asked to stay off of it.