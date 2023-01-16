SWEET BRIAR LAKE, ND (KXNET) — According to some ice fishers, the fishing this winter has been slow. Because we have seen a lot of snow fall this year; it has been difficult for some to enjoy their time out on the ice because it’s hard to make their way through large amounts of snow.

KX News’, Taylor Aasen, met with an ice fisher out on Sweet Briar Lake on Monday to talk more about how the ice and the fishing are looking in the area.

Ryan Heintz, an ice fisher at Sweet Briar, said that the fish have been slow, but they have caught a couple of walleye.

“Dress warm and I always bring a lunch because if you don’t catch any fish, it’s a good picnic,” said Heintz.

Sweet Briar Lake is located about 30 miles east of Bismarck and the ice as of Monday, was about 20 inches thick. If you want to learn more information on where to ice fish and how to get a license to do so, visit the North Dakota Game & Fish website.