Ice Fishing Safety

People are not only worried about the ice on the roads, but the ice cover on the water as well.

Ice fishing is a popular winter sport for a lot of North Dakotans. Some areas of Lake Darling have already frozen over and anglers are walking on some thin ice. But is it too early to be out on the lake?

Brian Schaffer: “Conditions can change pretty rapidly and speaking with some of our regional staff some of those bodies of water that had been frozen and probably safe, have since melted and become unsafe. We want people to get out and enjoy those early season opportunities because there’s some fantastic ones throughout the state but we just want people to make sure that they’re checking ice conditions on a daily basis because this time of year they can change pretty rapidly.”

Hand augers aren’t usually enough for ice fishermen to cut through the ice, but that’s all it takes right now because it isn’t very thick.

Schaffer says an easy way to distinguish good ice from bad—-check to see how clear it is. Foggy ice isn’t as stable as clear ice.

North Dakota Game and Fish advises anyone around or on the ice in the early season to be cautious. Bring ice picks or a life jacket and make sure someone knows where you are just in case.