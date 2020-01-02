Ice, ice baby: Here’s what the river looks like from the air

It’s one thing to view the ice on the Missouri River from the banks on the ground.

But you get a real feel for “the big picture” on what’s open and what’s congested from the air.

Burleigh County officials took some aerial shots of the Missouri River to get a complete sense of where things stand with river ice and river jams.

Ponderosa Riverside subdivision looking south

North side of Hogue Island looking south

Interstate Bridge looking south

Burleigh County is not considering “blowing up” the current ice. Officials note many suggestions have been made to “blow up” the ice as they did during the 2009 ice jam.

But the county notes the explosives used in 2009 were put in a remote sandbar under the ice to create another channel for water flow. The circumstances, ice locations and conditions this year are not the same.

You can check the National Weather Service Missouri River gage levels here for updated reports on the river levels at various points along the river.

The photos and videos come from the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office.