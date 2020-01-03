Ice Jam Affecting Residents

BISMARCK — The Missouri River is causing a lot of issues for people in Morton County, including rising waters around homes.

People that live along the Missouri River are experiencing troubles due to an ice jam.

“We started seeing water rising on Monday. We received a phone call from a property owner on North Willow Road and so we started monitoring it from that point,” said Tom Doering, Morton County emergency manager.

He said it’s happening because of the up and down temperatures we’ve been experiencing this winter.

One person living in the are being affected said she’s seeing water from the Missouri River overflow.

“And right now there’s only six feet exposed. So there’s 20 feet of our yard that is currently underwater and then it drops off to the river. So this is normally dry,” said Vanessa Schweitzer, a Morton County resident.

Standing in the backyard of Morton County residents’ Vern and Vanessa, you could see the river has come in about 15 feet into their backyard.

“Like I said on New Year’s Eve we came out to check it and our footprints; we can’t walk where we walked on New Year’s Eve,” said Schweitzer.

Schweitzer relocated to Morton County from Minot where she experienced 47 inches in the 2011 flood.

The water from the river is filling their back yard, has covered their boat docks and even come up through manholes that are meant to drain water into the river.

She has driven her valuables upstate to her daughter’s home for safekeeping, but going through all this frustrates her.

“It’s not. I don’t know how to say this. In regards to the population in Morton County, there are not a lot of people who live on the river or this close to the river. So how do you alert people when this is happening? I wish there was a better way they can let us know that we should be aware of this. Other than look out your window and keep an eye on things,” said Schweitzer.

But people will need to continue to be alert, because without warning an ice jam can cause rapidly rising water levels.

The ice jam that extends about 5 1/2 mile south of Double Ditch and ends at misty waters.

Morton County’s Emergency Manager said with the fluctuation in temperatures, this whole process could happen again.