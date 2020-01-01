Ice jam north of Mandan causing rising water along the Missouri River

Mandan, N.D. – An ice jam is threatening property along the Missouri River shoreline just north of the Grant Marsh Bridge near Mandan.

Residents along the river should move any items sitting in low-lying areas to higher ground. Water in the area of Square Butte Creek along Willow Road and Rosy Lane has risen approximately 18 inches since yesterday after a resident reported water rising a foot on his property.

“Some places in the lower drainages, water is starting to come up,” said Morton County Commission Chairman Bruce Strinden who drove the area this afternoon. “We want to alert the residents that we could have some fluctuating water levels and they may want to consider moving items in low areas.”

Morton County Emergency Management is working with the US Army Corps of Engineers to hold back on increased releases at Garrison Dam until the ice jam issue has been resolved. The Corps had increased discharges from 23,000-cfs to 24,000-cfs earlier this week and planned to increase to 24,500-cfs tomorrow, Jan. 2.

The Morton County Sheriff’s patrol units are monitoring the area for additional concerns. If anyone notices rapidly rising water, please call (701) 667-3307 or submit the information on our website here.

