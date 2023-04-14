MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — If you were walking near the Mouse River in Minot the last few days, you might’ve seen large chunks of ice clumped together in the river.

But city officials say there is no need for worry.

When snow and ice begin to melt in the Spring, officials say ice jams sometimes form, blocking the flow of the river.

And, when these ice jams form, there is a potential for flooding.

Derek Hackett, the City of Minot’s public information officer says as of Friday, the ice jam issue is resolved, within city limits.

However, he understands if people were a little on edge.

“We don’t usually get a big, fast melt like that. Usually, it’s a bit more gradual. We don’t usually have a lot of snow that hits us in March and April so I understand that it was a little cumbersome for that 24 hours that we saw some of that river water rise and the ice dams create. But it seems like we’re in good shape now,” said Hackett.

Hackett says people who have any questions or concerns with ice jams or the river’s flow are encouraged to reach out to the City.

He says if there is a serious concern, the City would let the public know as soon as possible.