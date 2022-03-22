The Peace Garden State is known for its natural beauty — and because of the beautiful weather we’ve been having, the ice on the Missouri River is melting into works of art.

And seeing the ice melt is exciting because it means warmer weather is coming.

Bismarck resident Kris Kitko was on one of her regular nature walks at Ft. Lincoln when she discovered a couple of natural ice sculptures on the river. She says this natural phenomenon is a sight worth seeing.

“I was looking forward to seeing some ice but I had no idea it’d be sculptures. I think this is probably the last week you’ll find them so go out there and check it out,” said Kitko.

Last year, Kitko started nonprofit Gentle Elemental to host free activities in nature for all ages.